Burkburnett Woman Would Rather Go to Jail Than Turn Husband Over to Police

That is some loyalty right there. You found the one, man.

Dustin Northrip had a warrant out for his arrest. He was charged back in November for burglary of a vehicle. Police also found a stolen credit card in the vehicle as well. An off-duty police officer reported seeing Dustin in his Burkburnett home. Police went to go serve the warrant and they were greeted by Robin Northrip at the door.

She said Dustin just left out the back. An officer asked to search the premises, but Robin did not give permission. The homeowner arrived at the scene later and gave officers permission. Police found Dustin hiding in a closet inside the house.

Police asked Robin why she was helping him hide, she told them she'd rather go to jail than stand out and talk to a bunch of (expletive) cops.