Bystanders waiting at a bus station in Harbin, a city in northeastern China, got a horrific surprise when the ground beneath them suddenly collapsed, trapping five of them underground in an instant.

Security camera footage shows the five people standing outside; moments later a sinkhole opens up and all of them fall in, with one man grabbing hold of a pipe to keep from falling further. All survived the incident, though they were treated at a local hospital for injuries.