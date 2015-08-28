Sinkhole Opens at Chinese Bus Stop, Swallows Up Five People [VIDEO]
Bystanders waiting at a bus station in Harbin, a city in northeastern China, got a horrific surprise when the ground beneath them suddenly collapsed, trapping five of them underground in an instant.
Security camera footage shows the five people standing outside; moments later a sinkhole opens up and all of them fall in, with one man grabbing hold of a pipe to keep from falling further. All survived the incident, though they were treated at a local hospital for injuries.
Authorities don't know why the ground collapsed, though some heavy rain may have leaked into a drain pipe below the surface, which could have caused it. The station has since been repaired.