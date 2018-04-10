How Downtown Growth Benefits the Entire City + Future of Our Schools: The Voice of Wichita Falls

On our latest broadcast of The Voice of Wichita Falls , we're talking about business growth and opportunities for new business in Wichita Falls, how the downtown bond proposals might impact that growth, including how the proposed location of the new city municipal center will strengthen our downtown and benefit the entire city

Former Wichita Falls ISD board member and long-time business owner Trey Sralla joins the show to discuss how new high school facilities could impact, as well.

ABOUT THE SHOW

The Voice of Wichita Falls, hosted by Mike Hendren and Henry Florsheim, President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, is a new weekly program featuring local guests and topics such as the economy of Wichita Falls, growth, development, and where we are headed as a community overall.