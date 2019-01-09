California Woman Dies in Rollover Near Wichita Falls

An accident on U.S. 287 near Burnett Ranch Road has claimed the life of a California woman early Wednesday morning.

File Photo (Tracy Fox)

Dan Buesing with Texas DPS says 23-year-old Eleine Soriano of Chula Vista, CA was traveling south on U.S. 287 at around 7:50 am. Soriano’s 1999 Ford Explorer left the roadway and entered the center median, then over corrected to the right causing vehicle to skid sideways across highway and into the ditch.

The SUV rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof. Soriano was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Rodney Burchett. The passenger, 25-year-old Thomas Joseph Bauer of Mansfield, TX, was transported to United Regional with non-life-threatening injuries. Both Soriano and Bauer were wearing seat belts.

This is the second fatal accident in that area of U.S. 287 in a week. On January 3rd, 25-year-old Jose Contreas, lost control on an icy patch on the Burnett Ranch Road overpass. The 2018 Ford F-150 truck flipped over in the median ejecting a 39-year-old passenger from the vehicle. Icy roads likely played a role in that accident. The road conditions on January 9 were reported to be 'clear and dry'.