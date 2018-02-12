Capital Murder Suspect Captured in Hardeman County

Friday night at approximately 11 pm, a Texas DPS trooper attempted to stop a 2007 Audi SUV east of Chillicothe that was traveling northbound on US 287. The driver fled from the trooper and continued into the Childress city limits. Childress PD and the Hardeman County Sheriff’s office assisted in stopping the vehicle.

The driver and two passengers fled on foot. The passengers were apprehended quickly, but the driver was not located. Dogs from TDCJ were brought in to assist in the search, but were not successful. The driver was located several hours later at the Motel 6 in Childress and was arrested without incident.