Officer Jumps Out of Helicopter to Catch Suspect After Wild Texas Car Chase [VIDEO]

A car chase in Northeast Houston came to an interesting ending this afternoon. Lucky for us, it was all caught on camera.

The cameras from Fox 26 News in Houston were rolling when a man led the police on a chase through the area. He ended up in a field with multiple cars and a police helicopter following him.

That's when the suspect decided it would be better to take off on foot. While one cop tries to stop him with his vehicle, the crew of the police helicopter had a better idea. Watch as one of the officers jumps from the chopper and pursues the suspect.

I'm not sure which was more impressive, the way he caught up to the suspect or the way he squared off and hit him with a tackle the Cowboys would be proud of. Either way, the man is behind bars and the officer is ready to face another day up in the air.