We've all heard of shaking the money tree, but one unidentified woman accidentally crashed into it instead.

This was the view at the Dollar Tree in Wichita Square shopping center on Kemp St. Tuesday (7/19) after lunch.

An elderly woman jumped the curb and drove right through the store's windows.

The picture shows just how scary it must have been for shoppers and employees inside. One witness said, "It sounded like someone tried to blow up the building."

Witnesses helped the woman from her wrecked car and helped her call her family.

Dollar Tree Management said the woman was not hospitalized and was able to walk away unharmed with family.

Damages are still being assessed.