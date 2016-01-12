This just in: winter is cold.

Just how cold? Well, if you're in Buffalo, it's a kind of cold that can freeze your car -- inside and out.

A picture of a car in Buffalo that has been completely covered in ice has become something of an internet sensation.

The car was left overnight by Lake Erie and the waves crashed onto it, which, combined with the typical frigid Buffalo temperatures, turned the car into an automotive icicle that looks like it will take a few months to defrost.

WKBW reporter Matt Bove took the photo and said , "I don’t even know if pictures do it justice of just how insane this image is."

Fortunately, the other side of the car was a-okay. Unfortunately, that probably won't be the case for long, since snow is expected to hit the region, which may make it even more difficult to move the car anytime soon.