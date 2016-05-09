Woman Rescued After Car Lands Upside Down in Wichita Falls Creek [PHOTOS, VIDEO]

A single vehicle accident in Wichita Falls has left an MSU student cold, wet and shaken up after her car ended up in McGrath Creek.

The accident occurred shortly after 8:00am Monday morning. 27-year-old Joy Ann NaJua Oliver was northbound on Maplewood when she lost control of her Honda Civic causing it to flip and land upside down in the creek near the intersection of Maplewood Ave and Miller Rd.

First Responders arrived and were able to get NaJua out of the car and onto dry land after being trapped for several minutes.

Oliver suffered no serious injuries and was treated at the scene.