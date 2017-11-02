Watch Carlos Correa Propose After Astros Win World Series

Winning the World Series was the second biggest thing that happened to Carlos Correa on Wednesday.

Shortly after the Astros defeated the Dodgers in Game 7 to claim the franchise's first World Series title , Houston star shortstop Carlos Correa popped the question to his girlfriend, former Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez, on live TV.

“There was double pressure on me because I had to take care of business first, make sure we won this game, and then what to say to her and how to get engaged," Correa, 23, told USA Today . "It’s been crazy, but it’s something we’ll never forget."

Correa said he's been mulling over this big proposal for some time. "I was planning this for months,” Correa told Fox (via Sports Illustrated ). “I knew we had a championship caliber team and I was just waiting it out. That was Plan A; I didn’t have a Plan B, so I’m glad we won."

Now that the 'Stros have won it all, the happy couple will have a few equally happy months in a terribly happy offseason to plan their nuptials.

Correa is actually not the first to propose following a high-profile win on the field. You may recall Boise State running back Ian Johnson got on bended knee after his Broncos stunned the University of Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.