Castaway Cove Job Fair is This Week

With summer fast approaching, Castaway Cove Water Park is hosting their final job fair this Thursday to recruit seasonal employees. The park is looking for cooks, lifeguards, retail shop attendants and more.

The job fair will be held at Castaway Cove at 1000 Central Freeway East on Thursday, April 28, from 9 am to 5 pm. Be sure to have your drivers license and resume ready. You must be at least 16 years of age to apply. For more info visit www.CastawayCoveWaterpark.com