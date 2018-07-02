Castaway Cove Vandalized Over Weekend
Wichita Falls Police are on the hunt for the suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing Castaway Cove Waterpark on Saturday night.
According to police, vandals cut through a fence and gained access to the pump system and drained all the water from the pools. Officials estimate the damages could be as much as $60,000. The park had to remain closed on Sunday so that staff could refill the pools and treat the water.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name and you could earn a cash reward.