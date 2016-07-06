Details Emerge in the Death of Jim Carrey’s Ex-Girlfriend, Cathriona White

Cathriona White, Jim Carrey's on-again-off-again girlfriend, was found dead at her home on September 28 of last year. On Tuesday, July 5, her alleged suicide note made its way online, and it reportedly addresses Carrey directly.

"I'm just not for this world," the note read, according to documents obtained by TMZ . "I've spent 3 days now in disbelief that you're not here. I can go on brokenhearted and try to put the pieces back. I could, I just don't have the will this time. I'm sorry you felt I wasn't there for you. I tried to give you my best part."

White continued, "I don't really know about burial or that sort of thing. You are my family so whatever you choose will be fine. Please forgive me. I'm just not for this world."

Carrey and White had been dating on and off since 2012. They had most recently split on September 24, four days before her suicide. That same day she had tweeted , " Signing off Twitter, I hope I have been a light to my nearest and dearest."

TMZ also reported that police found a text from Carrey on White's phone asking if she knew where his prescription painkillers for back pain had gone. According to ET , the L.A. County Coroner officially reported "multiple drugs effect" as Cathriona White's cause of death. The toxicology report found a mix of painkillers, beta blockers and sleep medication in her system.

After White's death in November, Carrey said in a statement, " I am shocked and saddened by the passing of my sweet Cathriona. She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled. My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her. We have all been hit with a lightning bolt."

If you or someone you know is affected by suicidal depression, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. They're available 24 hours a day.