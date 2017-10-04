CBS has fired one of its lawyers due to a Facebook post she made after the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 patrons of Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday (Oct. 1).

Hayley Geftman-Gold — one of the network's former vice presidents in business affairs — made a post indicating that she wasn't sympathetic to the death of country music fans at the festival because they were likely Republicans.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” Geftman-Gold said in a since-deleted message. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

A CBS spokesperson told Fox News that Geftman-Gold, "who was with us for approximately one year," violated the standards of the company" and that as a result "is no longer an employee of CBS."

"Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS," adds the rep. "Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

Upon her firing, Geftman-Gold apologized for her comments, saying that she must "accept all consequences that my words have incurred.”

“Earlier today I posted an indefensible post in a Facebook discussion thread concerning the tragic Las Vegas shooting, a statement I sincerely regret," she says in a statement. "I am deeply sorry for diminishing the significance of every life affected by Stephen Paddock’s terrorism last night and for the pain my words have inflicted on the loved ones of the victims. My shameful comments do not reflect the beliefs of my former employer, colleagues, family and friends. Nor do they reflect my actual beliefs — this senseless violence warrants the deepest empathy. I understand and accept all consequences that my words have incurred."