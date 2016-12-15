Celebrities are Asking The Electoral College to Vote Against Donald Trump [VIDEO]

The 2016 Presidential election is over, right? Donald Trump won and Hillary Clinton l ost, right? It's all set in stone now, and no matter how much we hear about the popular vote or Russian hackers, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the new President in January...right?

Not exactly. Officially, Trump hasn't won the election until the Electoral College casts their votes on December 19th. While the election in November seems to have made it clear that those electoral votes are going to be in Trump's favor, it's not exactly so cut and dry.

The way the founding fathers set up the election of the president, electoral voters are in place to make sure that the person elected is actually the right person for the job. Electoral voters aren't all legally committed to vote for who the people did. If only 37 of the voters committed to Donald change their vote it would change the entire election.

A group called Unite For America is hoping to see some ' faithless electors' cast their vote in a different way, and made this video to try to persuade them. Martin Sheen, Debra Messing, Noah Wyle, Freda Payne, Bob Odenkirk, Moby,and many other celebrities appear in the video stating their case. They aren't asking the electors to vote for Hillary, but are asking them not to vote for Trump.

Will it work? We'll find out when the electors cast their votes on December 19th. In the meantime, you can find out more about the organization at UniteForAmerica.org.