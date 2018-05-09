18 years later and I stand where I am today because of you. For 18 years you were the embodiment of life lessons, friendships, family, and experience. Every customer, every employee, every boss, every advertiser, every family member, and every corporate tie has played the biggest role in who I am today and who I am becoming. Thank you for taking care of me and my family Texhoma. It’s been real. After 18 years, it’s time to close the doors of past opportunity and look onto a new season of opportunity. Huge thank you to U.S. Cellular for all you have done in my process of growing up. You have helped provide some of the biggest stepping stones in my life. So here’s to new beginnings: Come See Us At Cells-U-More.

Sincerely,

The Cells-U-More Kid