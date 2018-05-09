Cells U More Closing Their Doors After 18 Years of Serving Texoma
Cells U More announced they are closing up shop after 18 years in business in Wichita Falls and six other Texoma cities.
They posted the news to their Facebook page on Tuesday:
18 years later and I stand where I am today because of you. For 18 years you were the embodiment of life lessons, friendships, family, and experience. Every customer, every employee, every boss, every advertiser, every family member, and every corporate tie has played the biggest role in who I am today and who I am becoming. Thank you for taking care of me and my family Texhoma. It’s been real. After 18 years, it’s time to close the doors of past opportunity and look onto a new season of opportunity. Huge thank you to U.S. Cellular for all you have done in my process of growing up. You have helped provide some of the biggest stepping stones in my life. So here’s to new beginnings: Come See Us At Cells-U-More.
Sincerely,
The Cells-U-More Kid
We tried to contact the store for comment but found the phone has been disconnected.