Grammy Nominated Group Celtic Woman to Perform New Live Show in Wichita Falls

More unique entertainment is on the books for Wichita Falls.

The Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling, international music sensation Celtic Woman are set to bring their brand new live show to Memorial Auditorium this spring.

Celtic Woman will perform their much-anticipated 'Homecoming' concert on May 12, 2018. Tickets to the event will go on sale October 13, 2017 at noon online or at the Kay Yeager Coliseum box office.

"Celebrating Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, Celtic Woman combines finest musical talent with epic stage productions to present a unique, inspiring live experience," according to a press release from Spectra. "From the debut [2005], Celtic Woman has touched the hearts of a huge global audience. Now, with Homecoming, Celtic Woman brings the next chapter of an extraordinary musical journey. It’s a universal celebration of life. It’s traditional, it’s contemporary. It’s yesterday, today and tomorrow."

The Celtic Woman concert is a well put together production and will introduce you to some of Ireland’s most talented singers and musicians, featuring the angelic voices of Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and the breathtaking Celtic violinist Tara McNeil.

Make sure you buy your tickets early and support the quality entertainment we have coming to Wichita Falls!