Charles Perry Files Bill to Ban Sanctuary Cities

Texas State Senator Charles Perry has filed legislation that would ban Sanctuary Cities in Texas.

According to a press release from Perry's office, the Senator was motivated by the recent Presidential election and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick listing the issue as a top 10 priority.

Perry's office released this statement earlier today:

PERRY FILES LEGISLATION TO ELIMINATE SANCTUARY CITIES IN TEXAS

AUSTIN, TX – Today, Senator Charles Perry filed SB 4 to eliminate Sanctuary Cities in the State of Texas by requiring local governments and law enforcement to uphold the rule of law and enforce the immigration laws currently on the books.

Yesterday, Lt. Governor Patrick listed ending sanctuary city policies as one of his top 10 priorities for the session stating: “No city in Texas should be allowed to ignore the law. We will end this practice once and for all this session."

“By electing a Republican president and Republican majorities in Congress, the American people made it clear that solving our illegal immigration crisis must be a priority,” said Senator Charles Perry. “That starts by eliminating sanctuary cities, securing our border, and enforcing the immigration laws we currently have on the books. We cannot sit idly by and allow local policies to undercut efforts made at the federal and state level."

In 2015, Perry authored SB 185 which would have eliminated Sanctuary Cities within the State of Texas. Later that year, the murder of Kate Steinle led to a national uproar and movement to eliminate Sanctuary City policies that allow for violent criminal aliens to walk our streets freely.

In July of this year, the U.S. Department of Justice released updated rules disqualifying sanctuary cities from receiving U.S. Department of Justice grant money.

"Banning sanctuary city policies will help prevent criminal aliens from being put back on our streets,” continued Perry. “I have no doubt that with the help of my colleagues in the Texas Legislature, we will pass this bill.”