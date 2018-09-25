Texas-based country singer Charlie Robison stunned fans on Monday night (Sept. 24) when he turned to social media to announce that he is retiring from the stage and studio because he has lost his singing voice.

The respected singer-songwriter turned to Facebook to post the following announcement:

Hey amigos,Charlie here. I’m sure you’ve all been wondering where I’ve been. Well,at the beginning of this year I underwent a surgical procedure that because of complications left me with the permanent inability to sing. Therefore,with a very heavy heart I am officially retiring from the the stage and studio. Gonna keep it short but just wanted y’all to hear it from me. It’s been an amazing ride and I cannot tell you all what the last 25 years has meant to me. I was looking forward to another 25 but as they say “shit happens”. I thank you all for everything you’ve given me and I hope I was able to give you a fraction of the happiness you gave me. It was a hell of a ride but as they say all good things must end. Keep on supporting this thing we call Texas/Red dirt and hopefully we’ll all get to have a cocktail or two and talk about the good ol days. Until then,Buenos Noches. It’s been fun. Love each and every one of y’all. C

Robison, 54, served stints in several early bands in Austin before releasing his debut solo album, Bandera , in 1996. He signed to Lucky Dog Records for two albums before moving to Columbia and a major label Nashville deal for Step Right Up in 2001 and Live in 2003, and in 2003 he also served as a judge on the first season of the country-based reality TV singing competition Nashville Star .

Robison has continued to tour regularly in the Texas scene, releasing his most recent album, High Life , in 2013.

The singer-songwriter married the Dixie Chicks ' Emily Erwin in May of 1999. They had three children together before divorcing in 2008. His farewell note does not indicate whether he intends to remain involved in the music business in another capacity, but he is a part owner in the Alamo Ice House in San Antonio, Texas, which he opened with former MLB player Brooks Kieschnick in 2014. The venue features a variety of live music.