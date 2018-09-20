Check Out This Crazy Bee Swarm on a Car in Abilene

File this one under “Things I Hope to Never See in Person.”

A lady walked out of a business in Abilene this afternoon to a swarm of bees hanging out on the back of her friend’s car.

So, she did the internet a solid and filmed and shared video of the incident on Facebook so we can all speculate as to just how we would’ve reacted to the incident.

While shooting the video she says, "I hope those are not killer bees" – which is pretty much where my head was while watching. Personally, I would’ve assumed they were, in fact, killer bees and got the hell out of there ASAP.

Turns out they’re probably not, according to Big Country Homepage . I Rescue Bees, an Abilene bee-keeping business, said they're most likely honeybees trying to protect their queen.