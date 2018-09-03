Cheech Marin Coming To Wichita Falls To Show Off His Art Collection

This is awesome! I can't wait to check out some of his art collection.

Hopefully, you know who Cheech Marin is. He was apart of the comedy duo called Cheech and Chong. They came out with grammy winning comedy albums, did standup, starred in movies and made several television appearances. Plus the two also loaned their voice to several cartoons. If you had to pick a Mount Rushmore of famous stoners, Cheech and Chong are definitely up there.

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong have grown up and gone their separate ways. The two remain in contact and make appearances from time to time. Something I did not know about Cheech Marin, is that over the years he has been collecting art. In fact, he is considered one of the biggest advocates for Chicano art.

He will actually be bringing a big part of his collection to right here in Wichita Falls. "Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper" will be appearing at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University. Cheech Marin will actually be in Wichita Falls on September 19 to speak about the collection. He will have a question/answer session, book signing and reception afterwards. This will be beginning at 7:30pm on September 19.