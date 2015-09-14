The cheerleading squad at Texas's Lumberton High School put together a little tribute to, well, we're not exactly sure who or what this is meant for, but it has something to do with September 11, 2001. You can tell by all the audio of news reports from that day along with various quotes from President Bush that play over the patriotic music (Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA") as the girls do their thing.

There's a lot going on here, and it's probably well intentioned. At least we think. But it all feels a bit off. Like, way off. The sounds of reporters describing one of the most horrific events in America's history juxtaposed with pom poms and handsprings and backflips (all executed quite well, btw) -- it just feels uncomfortable. The crowd seems to agree, as their applause is uncertain at first, like they're wondering "I know we usually clap when they do this, but should we this time? I mean, did you hear what that reporter just said?"