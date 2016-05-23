‘Chewbacca Mask Mom’ Gets Big Surprise From Kohl’s After Video Goes Super Viral

Last week, 37-year-old Candace Payne became a massive viral internet star overnight when she posted a video of herself unboxing a Chewbacca mask in a Kohl's parking lot in Grand Prairie, Texas.

At first glance, the video doesn't seem all that compelling, but thanks to Candace's raw, honest, and humorous display of pure, unadulterated joy -- along with her super contagious hysterical laughter -- it quickly became the most popular Facebook Live video ever. As of right now, the video has been viewed well over 135 million times.

The popularity of Candace's video caused the Chewbacca mask, priced at $44.99, to sell out in just a couple of days at Kohl's and other stores. You can still buy the masks online, but they are going for $80-$200 now. Candace became the best unintentional marketing for the mask the department store could have ever hoped for.

In fact, Khol's executive team was so impressed with Candace, they showed up at her house and surprised her with Chewbacca masks for the whole family, $2,500 worth of Kohl's gift cards, and a bunch of other toys for the kids.

Well done, Kohl's. And a very well done to you, Candace. You deserve all that and more for the millions of smiles and laughs you have inspired across the world.

Watch Kohl's Surprise Candace the 'Chewbacca Mask Mom' below: