Chiefs Make Their First Ever Trip to AT&T Stadium this Sunday

The other former Dallas team will be returning to Texas and they finally get to check out the Death Star known as AT&T Stadium.

In case you did not know this, the Kansas City Chiefs used to play in Dallas. Back in 1960 they were known as the Dallas Texans. Imagine that, Dallas getting two professional football teams in the same year. The Texans wouldn't last long, they would relocate to Kansas City in 1963 and obviously would want to change their name. They settled on Chiefs because of former Kansas City mayor H. Roe Bartle. Who got the nickname Chief after starting a Native American-based honor society in the Boy Scouts of America.

Now that we got that history lesson out of the way. Let's get to some football facts. Actually, not a lot of facts about the Cowboys and Chiefs. The two have only faced ten times in their entire history as franchises, which is the fourth fewest in Cowboys history. Houston (four), Baltimore (five) and Jacksonville (six). Which is kind of weird since those three are only a few decades old in the NFL now.

This will be the Chiefs first ever trip to AT&T Stadium. They're actually the only team in the NFL that has not played in this stadium, took them long enough. The other five times the Chiefs played in Dallas, the Cowboys hold a 4-1 record.

Not a lot of winning streaks in these matchups. The Cowboys have only won two straight against this team and they have done that twice. They won in 1992 and 1995, then another two-game win streak in 2005 and 2009. Out of the ten times these teams have faced each, the home team has won eight of them.

What would a win on Sunday mean for the Boys? Get them to a three-game winning streak, which would be the longest of the season so far. Up the Cowboys record against the AFC West in 2017 to 1-1, and 23-22 overall. Up that home record against the Chiefs to 5-1. It would also give the Cowboys 100 victories against AFC opponents, which is more than any other team in the NFC.

Listen to all of your Dallas Cowboys games on NewsTalk1290 . Kickoff is set for 3:25 this Sunday and your pregame show will begin at 2:30. As always, Go Cowboys!