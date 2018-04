117 Children Missing in Texas So Far This Year

Since January 1 of this year, 117 children have gone missing across Texas and have still not been found, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children .

We can't imagine what the families of these children are going through not knowing where their babies are.

Scroll through the list below and and help spread the word. Together, maybe we can help get at least one of these kids home safe to their family. If you have seen any of them, or have any information on their whereabouts, please don’t hesitate to call 911 or you can call the National Center at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).