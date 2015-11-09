Chlamydia Outbreak at Texas Abstinence Only School

Come on kids, don't be a fool, be sure you wrap that tool.

Let's face it, the majority of teenagers are going to do whatever they can to have sex. Well, one high school in Crane, Texas is learning about this the hard way. The school has 300 students and twenty of them currently have chlamydia. The school is worried about the numbers getting worse, so they sent a letter out to the parents addressing the situation.

Superintendent Jim Rummage told television station KFOR , "We do have an abstinence curriculum, and that evidently ain’t working. We need to do all we can, although it’s the parents’ responsibility to educate their kids on sexual education.”

Some parents don't talk to their kids about sex. I know at my school, sexual education was taught in the 7th grade. A few students were not in the class because their parents wanted to discuss it with their kids themselves. Which is fine.

As a parent, you can have this lesson with them. However, no education on this subject is a terrible thing. Either let the schools teach it or sit down with your kid to have 'the talk'.