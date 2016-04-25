You know when you find change when sifting through your couch cushions? This is much worse than that. MUCH, MUCH worse.

In this video, a man chops down a tree to find some sort of snakelike creature living inside the tree. As you can see, he had quite the NSFW reaction.

How the snake survived inside the tree is a real head-scratcher -- or headless-scratcher, to be more appropriate, since it doesn't appear the reptile even has a head, adding another level of mystery to this discovery.

It's unclear what happened to the snake. It's also unclear if the man ever managed to calm down. Although, to be fair, we can't really blame him for freaking out. We'd probably do the same thing.