This guy isn't so much moved by the Christmas spirit as the Christmas spirit moves him.

Dwight Robinett, 66, is a taxi driver in Raleigh, N.C. who has outfitted his cab with 9,100 Christmas lights that have been attached with waterproof tape. It took him 20 hours to get the lights on his Toyota Prius. He must be feeling pretty festive this winter because he only put on 4,000 last year.

Robinett, who's a retired musician, thinks his car brings joy in a season where so many people crave it:

"A lot of people say, ‘That made me smile. I had a really bad day but that made me happy,’ and that’s a good thing. There’s too much negativity in the world. I’m just trying to make some people smile."

He may be making people smile, but he also runs the risk of making their retinas explode, what with all the brightness.

His vehicle does bring up two interesting questions. One, is there such a thing as too many Christmas lights and, two, wouldn't this be a perfect car for Santa to cruise around in before he heads off for his one night of work?