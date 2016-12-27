Christmas Tree Drop-Off Locations In Wichita Falls
Now that Christmas is over, the City of Wichita Falls has set up four different locations for you to drop off your Christmas trees between now and January 15th. They ask that all decorations and stands are removed prior to disposing of your tree. The locations and more information are all listed in this press release from the city:
Christmas Tree Drops now open:
Lucy Park
On Sunset Lane off Seymour Hwy, toward the back of the park on the near
the tree farm. Open 24 hours.
Kiwanis Park
4400 Southwest Parkway, near the entrance. Open 24 hours.
City Transfer Station
3200 Lawrence Road
Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
City Landfill
10984 Wiley Road
Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturdays from 8:00 am to 4:00pm.
The program will end Sunday, January 15th at the park locations. City residents can use the Landfill or Transfer Station for their tree disposal any day during normal operating hours. There is no charge for dropping a tree off at the Transfer Station or Landfill for residents of Wichita Falls.
Only real trees that have been completely stripped of the tree stand, all decorations and lights will be accepted. No artificial trees will be accepted and there is NO curbside pickup of Christmas trees. Trees left by the curb for pickup during the regular trash schedule will not be picked up by sanitation employees. For more information please contact Sanitation at 761-7977.