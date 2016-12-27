Christmas Tree Drop-Off Locations In Wichita Falls

Now that Christmas is over, the City of Wichita Falls has set up four different locations for you to drop off your Christmas trees between now and January 15th. They ask that all decorations and stands are removed prior to disposing of your tree. The locations and more information are all listed in this press release from the city:

Christmas Tree Drops now open:

Lucy Park

On Sunset Lane off Seymour Hwy, toward the back of the park on the near

the tree farm. Open 24 hours.

Kiwanis Park

4400 Southwest Parkway, near the entrance. Open 24 hours.

City Transfer Station

3200 Lawrence Road

Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

City Landfill

10984 Wiley Road

Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturdays from 8:00 am to 4:00pm.

The program will end Sunday, January 15th at the park locations. City residents can use the Landfill or Transfer Station for their tree disposal any day during normal operating hours. There is no charge for dropping a tree off at the Transfer Station or Landfill for residents of Wichita Falls.