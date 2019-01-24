When Chuck Norris asks you to do something, you freaking do it.

The true legend known as Chuck Norris will be hosting a 5K in College Station, Texas this year. This will be happening on May 4 and you will be attempting to break a world record. What record? Having the most people dressed like Chuck Norris in one location.

When you register, you will get a custom Chuck Norris t-shirt, fake beard, and a belt buckle. Your own Chuck Norris costume will be allowed as well. They will have a costume contest after the 5K. Best male Chuck Norris costume, Best female Chuck Norris costume and Best kid (12 and under) Chuck Norris costume.

Yes, Chuck Norris will be there for everything. He will be waiting at the finish line for high fives when you cross. He may decimate your arm when doing this, so be careful. Early registration has already started and right now it is $30. The price will go up after January 30th.

Registration between Feb. 1- April 12 is $35, April 13- 26 is $40 and if you want to register onsite the morning of the race it will be $50. Kids and students registration is between $25- $45, and there is also a family rate (3-5 family members) of $80- $100.

Some of Chuck's favorite Texas foods and beers will be served after the 5K for you to enjoy as well. If you want more information or to register, just hit up Chuck Norris 5K .