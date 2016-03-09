Chumlee from ‘Pawn Stars’ Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

Austin "Chumlee" Russell from the hit series 'Pawn Stars' was arrested in Las Vegas on drug and gun charges after a raid on his home.

The 33-year-old reality TV star was arrested and charged with 19 counts of drug possession and one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person. Police were serving a search warrant for a sexual assault investigation when they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and firearms. Russell has not been charged in the sexual assault case, which originated from a recent complaint and is still on-going.

A spokesperson from A&E Network and the History Channel declined to comment. 'Pawn Stars' co-star Rick Harrison said that they do not yet have all the details but intend to help Russell in any way they can.

Russell was booked into Clark County Detention Center with a bail set at $62.000.

