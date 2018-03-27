New ‘Aquatic Spectacular’ Water Circus Coming to Wichita Falls

There will be aerialists, jugglers, roller skaters and even hula hoopers when Cirque Italia brings their newest and greatest creation, Aquatic Spectacular, to Wichita Falls!

What is an Aquatic Spectacular? I’m glad you asked! Think of it as a new twist on the age-old traveling circus. It all happens under a brightly colored big top tent much like a traditional circus, but with the addition of water. Sort of a … Water Circus.

Cirque Italia promises two hours of entertainment with beautiful aerialists, contortion inside a bubble, jugglers, and the always exciting wheel of death! Rumor has it there may even be a pre-historic dinosaur lurking about in the wings!

The Cirque Italia Aquatic Spectacular will be held in a big top tent outside the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center April 12 – 15. Tickets range from $10 to $40 depending on where the seat is. According to the Cirque Italia website, there will be a $5 parking fee, but we reached out to the Wichita Falls MPEC management and they say that is absolutely not the case.