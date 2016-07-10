City Employee Injured at Waste Water Treatment Plant Dies

The City of Wichita Falls has informed us that 42-year-old Daniel Arredondo, one of two city employees injured in an industrial accident on July 2, has died.

Just after 5:00 pm on July 2, two male employees, Arredondo and David Sheppard, had been working in the basement of the River Road Waste Water Treatment Facility when they were overcome by gases. Both were flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Arredondo died Sunday, July 10 just before noon.

Sheppard's exact condition was not known, though he was initially listed in serious condition.