City of Wichita Falls Adjusts Garbage Schedules for Holidays

Garbage and yard waste collection schedules will be adjusted the next couple of weeks for the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays.

City offices will be closed on Monday, December 25th and Tuesday, December 26th. Residential trash service will shift to the following schedule: Monday's trash collection service will move to Tuesday, December 26th and Tuesday's trash collection will move to Wednesday, December 27th. Thursday and Friday's collection service will remain as normally scheduled. There will be no organics reuse collection on Wednesday, December 27th. The Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed on Christmas day and re-open on Tuesday, December 26th.

City offices along with the Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed Monday, January 1st for New Year’s Day. The residential trash service will shift to the following schedule: Monday's trash collection service will move to Tuesday, January 2nd and Tuesday's trash collection will move to Wednesday, January 3rd. Thursday and Friday's collection service will remain as normally scheduled. There will be no organics reuse collection on Wednesday, January 3rd.