City of Wichita Falls Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Trash Collection Schedule

The City Of Wichita Falls offices will observe the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24, so that city staff may enjoy the time with their families.

The transfer station on Lawrence Road and landfill on Wiley Road will also be closed on Thursday and Friday. There will be no organic curbside reuse collection on Wednesday, November 22.

Thursday trash collection will move to Wednesday, November 22 and Friday's trash collection will shift back a day to Saturday, November 25.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will return to normal hours on Saturday, November 25. All trash and reuse service will return to normal on Monday, November 27.

For more information, please contact the sanitation department at (940) 761-7977.