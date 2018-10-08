City of Wichita Falls Reveals Details for 2018 Halloween in the Park

Round up those costumed kiddos and head to Lucy Park for a free evening of fun.

This year’s Halloween in the Park is happening Saturday, October 20 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm in and around the large pavilion near the swimming pool.

Registration for the free Costume Parade and Contest begins at 4:30 pm at the Lucy Park Log Cabin. The parade will happen from 5:00 – 5:45 pm with awards going to the top 13 costumes.

Next up is the free Pumpkin Decorating Contest from 6:00 – 6:45 pm for ages 10 and under.

In addition to the contests there will be a double lane giant slide, balloon sculptures, and a cake walk every 1/2 hour beginning at 6:00 pm. There will also be carnival games including basketball toss, ring toss, chip toss, goblet game, milk bottle game clinko, mini golf, horseshoes, and more.

Food and drink concessions will be available for purchase.

For more info, contact the Parks & Recreation office at 940-761-7490.