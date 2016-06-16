City of Wichita Falls Transfer Station to Close for the Month of July

If you live inside the city limits of Wichita Falls and need to dump anything at the city's transfer station site, you'd better get it done within the next couple of weeks. The Wichita Falls Transfer station on Lawrence Road will be closing for the entire month of July.

City of Wichita Falls Public Information officer Eric Crosslin says the city needs to repair and replace sections of the entrance road and will not be able to accommodate the public while the work is underway. The Transfer station should re-open the first week of August.