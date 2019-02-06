City View ISD Employee Fired Following Audit

A Wichita County school district has fired an employee following an audit.

City View High School-Google Maps

As reported by KAUZ , City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong issued this statement following the audit and firing of a district employee over the matter:

“As a result of an internal audit, I discovered yesterday February 5, 2019, that significant discrepancies existed within the accounts of the City View tax office… Financial transparency and accountability is a high priority for me as Superintendent of City View ISD.”

The matter has been turned over to the Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office for investigation. There is no word on what, if any, criminal charges could be pending against the not-yet-identified employee.