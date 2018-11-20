Class 4A Texas High School Playoff Pairings
Region I
Area
Big Spring (3-8) vs. Hereford (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Plainview
Seminole (7-3) vs. Canyon (10-1), 4 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Cooper
Decatur (5-6) vs. Andrews (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium
WF Hirschi (9-2) vs. San Angelo Lake View (3-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium
Region II
Area
Waco La Vega (9-2) vs. Melissa (8-3), 1:30 p.m. Friday, Corsicana
Kennedale (9-2) vs. Paris (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, McKinney's Poe Stadium
Argyle (11-0) vs. China Spring (6-5), 6 p.m. Friday, Joshua
Celina (6-4) vs. Stephenville (7-3), 3 p.m. Friday, FW Brewer
Region III
Area
Midlothian Heritage (10-1) vs. Navasota (6-5), 2:30 p.m. Friday, Waco's McLane Stadium
Carthage (11-0) vs. Huffman Hargrave (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Lufkin
Splendora (10-1) vs. Van (9-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Nacogdoches' Bryce Stadium
Lumberton (6-5) vs. Henderson (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Nacogdoches' Dragon Stadium
Region IV
Area
Sealy (11-0) vs. Boerne (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Pflugerville
Liberty Hill (9-1) vs. Gonzales (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Manor
La Vernia (10-1) vs. Lampasas (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Austin's Reeves Complex
La Feria (10-1) vs. Needville (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mathis
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I
Area
Midland Greenwood (9-2) vs. Vernon (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Brownwood
Levelland (8-2) vs. Iowa Park (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Snyder
Graham (8-3) vs. Lubbock Estacado (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University
Glen Rose (9-1) vs. Dalhart (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Vernon
Region II
Area
Gilmer (5-6) vs. Fairfield (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Athens
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-2) vs. Waco Connally (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Royse City
Rusk (5-6) vs. Pittsburg (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium
Lorena (10-1) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (4-7), 6 p.m. Friday, Royse City
Region III
Area
Jasper (11-0) vs. Bellville (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Conroe's Moorhead Stadium
West Orange-Stark (7-4) vs. Sweeny (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, New Caney
Wharton (8-3) vs. Silsbee (7-4), 6 p.m. Friday, Channelview
Giddings (10-1) vs. Liberty (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, New Caney
Region IV
Area
Cuero (10-1) vs. Rio Hondo (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, CC Calallen
Llano (7-4) vs. CC West Oso (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium
Rockport-Fulton (7-4), vs. Crystal City (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium
Raymondville (10-1) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Beeville
View the complete UIL playoff brackets here