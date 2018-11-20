Class 4A Texas High School Playoff Pairings

Hirschi vs. Krum-2013 season WFISD website / Hirschi High School File Photo

Hirschi vs. Krum-2013 season
WFISD website / Hirschi High School
File Photo

 

By The Associated Press
CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

Area

Big Spring (3-8) vs. Hereford (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Plainview

Seminole (7-3) vs. Canyon (10-1), 4 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Cooper

Decatur (5-6) vs. Andrews (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium

WF Hirschi (9-2) vs. San Angelo Lake View (3-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium

Region II

Area

Waco La Vega (9-2) vs. Melissa (8-3), 1:30 p.m. Friday, Corsicana

Kennedale (9-2) vs. Paris (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, McKinney's Poe Stadium

Argyle (11-0) vs. China Spring (6-5), 6 p.m. Friday, Joshua

Celina (6-4) vs. Stephenville (7-3), 3 p.m. Friday, FW Brewer

Region III

Area

Midlothian Heritage (10-1) vs. Navasota (6-5), 2:30 p.m. Friday, Waco's McLane Stadium

Carthage (11-0) vs. Huffman Hargrave (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Lufkin

Splendora (10-1) vs. Van (9-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Nacogdoches' Bryce Stadium

Lumberton (6-5) vs. Henderson (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Nacogdoches' Dragon Stadium

Region IV

Area

Sealy (11-0) vs. Boerne (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Pflugerville

Liberty Hill (9-1) vs. Gonzales (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Manor

La Vernia (10-1) vs. Lampasas (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Austin's Reeves Complex

La Feria (10-1) vs. Needville (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mathis

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Area

Midland Greenwood (9-2) vs. Vernon (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Brownwood

Levelland (8-2) vs. Iowa Park (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Snyder

Graham (8-3) vs. Lubbock Estacado (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University

Glen Rose (9-1) vs. Dalhart (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Vernon

Region II

Area

Gilmer (5-6) vs. Fairfield (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Athens

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-2) vs. Waco Connally (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Royse City

Rusk (5-6) vs. Pittsburg (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium

Lorena (10-1) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (4-7), 6 p.m. Friday, Royse City

Region III

Area

Jasper (11-0) vs. Bellville (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Conroe's Moorhead Stadium

West Orange-Stark (7-4) vs. Sweeny (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, New Caney

Wharton (8-3) vs. Silsbee (7-4), 6 p.m. Friday, Channelview

Giddings (10-1) vs. Liberty (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, New Caney

Region IV

Area

Cuero (10-1) vs. Rio Hondo (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, CC Calallen

Llano (7-4) vs. CC West Oso (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

Rockport-Fulton (7-4), vs. Crystal City (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

Raymondville (10-1) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Beeville

View the complete UIL playoff brackets here

Filed Under: Associated Press, high school football playoffs, Hirschi, Vernon
Categories: Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top