Class 4A Texas High School Playoff Pairings

Hirschi vs. Krum-2013 season

By The Associated Press

CLASS 4A DIVISION I Region I Area Big Spring (3-8) vs. Hereford (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Plainview Seminole (7-3) vs. Canyon (10-1), 4 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Cooper Decatur (5-6) vs. Andrews (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium WF Hirschi (9-2) vs. San Angelo Lake View (3-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium Region II Area Waco La Vega (9-2) vs. Melissa (8-3), 1:30 p.m. Friday, Corsicana Kennedale (9-2) vs. Paris (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, McKinney's Poe Stadium Argyle (11-0) vs. China Spring (6-5), 6 p.m. Friday, Joshua Celina (6-4) vs. Stephenville (7-3), 3 p.m. Friday, FW Brewer Region III Area Midlothian Heritage (10-1) vs. Navasota (6-5), 2:30 p.m. Friday, Waco's McLane Stadium Carthage (11-0) vs. Huffman Hargrave (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Lufkin Splendora (10-1) vs. Van (9-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Nacogdoches' Bryce Stadium Lumberton (6-5) vs. Henderson (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Nacogdoches' Dragon Stadium Region IV Area Sealy (11-0) vs. Boerne (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Pflugerville Liberty Hill (9-1) vs. Gonzales (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Manor La Vernia (10-1) vs. Lampasas (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Austin's Reeves Complex La Feria (10-1) vs. Needville (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mathis ___ CLASS 4A DIVISION II Region I Area Midland Greenwood (9-2) vs. Vernon (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Brownwood Levelland (8-2) vs. Iowa Park (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Snyder Graham (8-3) vs. Lubbock Estacado (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University Glen Rose (9-1) vs. Dalhart (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Vernon Region II Area Gilmer (5-6) vs. Fairfield (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Athens Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-2) vs. Waco Connally (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Royse City Rusk (5-6) vs. Pittsburg (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium Lorena (10-1) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (4-7), 6 p.m. Friday, Royse City Region III Area Jasper (11-0) vs. Bellville (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Conroe's Moorhead Stadium West Orange-Stark (7-4) vs. Sweeny (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, New Caney Wharton (8-3) vs. Silsbee (7-4), 6 p.m. Friday, Channelview Giddings (10-1) vs. Liberty (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, New Caney Region IV Area Cuero (10-1) vs. Rio Hondo (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, CC Calallen Llano (7-4) vs. CC West Oso (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium Rockport-Fulton (7-4), vs. Crystal City (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium Raymondville (10-1) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Beeville

