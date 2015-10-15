Clay County Blaze Claims 400 Acres

Four volunteer fire departments and the Texas Forest Service came together to battle a 400 plus acre grass fire that threatened homes and livestock in Clay County Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The blaze began near Hwy 79 and Taylor Road at around 2:45 pm Wednesday. As of 9 pm Wednesday night, the blaze was declared to be under control. Several fire units remained on the scene at the fire burned itself out.

There are no immediate reports of injuries. We’ll have the latest information for you as it becomes available.

