Money makes you do some pretty crazy things.

A group of workers at a restaurant who pooled their money to buy tickets for last Saturday's Powerball drawing mistakenly thought they had won the jackpot.

A total of 42 employees at Grissini Restaurant , in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., chipped in and when they heard the numbers read by the bartender, well, they went bonkers.

So, what exactly went wrong? The numbers the bartender was reading numbers from the previous drawing and, for whatever reason, whoever bought the tickets elected to play the same numbers for that drawing. No one realized the mistake under they double checked and that's when they got a pile of disappointment.

Thinking they had won, several workers did what you might expect them to do under the circumstances : they quit. One cook threw away his apro n and gave his notice, while a valet got a little fresh and ordered a customer to park his own car.

The agonizing loss hasn't fazed the crew at the restaurant, though. They've banded together to buy more tickets for Wednesday's drawing , which is now expected to fetch $1.5 billion.

In the meantime, it's not clear if anyone who quit retained their jobs.