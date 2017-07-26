Collapsing Crane Is a Breathless, Must-See Sight

All signs pointed to this ending badly. And it certainly did.

A crane putting up a sign for a shopping center in Blue Springs, Mo. recently tipped over after it lost control of the sign, which also fell to the ground. Making matters even worse is that when the crane tipped, it went into some power lines, sending workers scurrying to safety. Note the NSFW language.

The road was closed shortly after the incident, reports the Kansas City Star. No one was hurt, according to WDAF.

"The crane was trying to lift a sign that they had cut to replace and for whatever the reason, the crane tipped, fell over, and landed onto a construction truck," Blue Springs Police Lieutenant John Kingsolver told WDAF.