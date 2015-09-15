A syllabus from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has gone viral because of a surprising request.

News Channel 9 KGBT reports the syllabus is handed out to all the students every year to detail expectations for the courses. In this year's version, one request stood out: "Please refrain from saying 'God bless you' during the classes and exams."

This decision outraged some University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students.

One student said he doesn't have a problem with it because it's the teacher's classroom. Others, however, expressed concerns of the request violating freedom of speech and religion.

UTRGV officials released the following statement to the news outlet:

"The professor's syllabus sought to identify examples of potentially disruptive behavior the professor believed could hinder the classroom learning environment, including use of cellphones. The intent was not to limit the religious freedoms of UTRGV students, but to avoid unsolicited comments that might distract others."

What do you think? Is the professor really trying to limit religious freedom?