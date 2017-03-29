A head-on collision between a church bus and a pickup truck north of Uvalde has left 12 people dead, many of them elderly female members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels. Three others were seriously injured in the crash.

News 4 San Antonio reports that the crash occurred at around 12 noon Wednesday on Highway 83 North near Garner State Park just north of Concan, Tex. Concan is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Authorities are reportedly faulting the driver of the pickup in the accident. The driver of the pickup is one of the three injured. All three were airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio. The bus driver was killed. There were at total of 14 people on the church bus.