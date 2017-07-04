Collision in Childress County Claims Two Lives

Texas DPS reports that the crash occurred Monday (7/3) at approximately 9:50 pm on U.S. 287 near Kirkland in Childress County. High winds had created low visibility due to blowing dust and sand. Multiple vehicles were stopped or slow moving due to the poor visibility.

An 18 wheeler crashed into a Ford sedan, causing the Ford to crash into another vehicle. Both the driver and passenger of the Ford were killed after becoming trapped inside the vehicle, which had caught fire due to the crash. The driver of the 18 wheeler and the other passenger vehicle involved all suffered minor injuries. The identities of those involved had not been released as of Tuesday evening.