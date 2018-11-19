Colorado Bank Robbery Suspects Captured in Wichita County

A man and woman who are suspected of robbing a bank in Colorado just last week have been captured here in Texoma.

KFDX reports that a Wichita County deputy attempted to pull over a white mini van for a traffic stop, but the driver fled from the deputy. Texas DPS troopers ultimately go involved. The suspects led officers from the Wichita County Sheriff’s office, DPS and Wichita Falls PD through Iowa Park and Wichita Falls until a DPS unit was finally able to deploy spike strips and stop the van.

Patrick James Bryom, 36 and Kortney Nicole Payne, 40, were taken into custody. It is believed they robbed a bank in Pueblo, Co . last Friday and could be responsible for other robberies as well.