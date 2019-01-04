Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Toddler’s Death

KSWO in Lawton reports that the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Thinkstock

A 9-1-1 call went out on Thursday afternoon about a child unconscious but breathing at a home near Lake Lawtonka. First Responders had to perform CPR on the child, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Deputies arrested the mother and father on criminal child neglect charges and are investigating the death. Six other children were reportedly in the home and all but one has been placed with DHS.