Commentary: Smollett Story Didn’t Add Up

The crazy just keeps on a comin’.

Back in late January, I told you that the hate crime allegations of actor Jussie Smollett just didn’t add up. Two guys wearing ski masks and MAGA hats just happened to be walking in Chicago, at 2 am, in sub-zero weather, with a noose and a bottle of bleach, and just happened to find Smollett? And…they just happened to recognize him? If this had happened in Atlanta or even Dallas, the story might have had tiny spark of plausibility. But Chicago? At 2 am? I don’t think so, Scooter.

Getty Images

The story has been unraveling rapidly over the past few days, as police tracked down two men, one of whom just happened to have worked with Smollett on the show ‘Empire’ . The pair, Nigerian brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, have said that Smollett paid them to carry out the attack . The pair are reportedly the men seen on surveillance video in the area where the attack allegedly occurred. And Smollett reportedly told police he was sure the men pictured were his attackers.

If all of this is in fact true, that he paid these two men to stage an attack on him, he deserves to be punished. Hundreds of police man hours have been wasted and racial tensions have been heightened, and all for what? On the surface, it all looks like an attempt to further smear President Trump and his supporters. Why else would you employ the MAGA hats and the references to ‘MAGA country’? As I have stated many times, there is nothing the left will stop at in their attempts to impugn the current administration and seize whatever power they can.

This leads us to yet another discussion: the media. The leftist, mainstream media wasted little time in weeping for Smollett and not even questioning the validity of the charges. Whatever happened to investigative journalism? We basically were told that we had to believe the charges no matter what. You see, in the eyes of much of the media, the 'Me Too' movement and 99 percent of the Democratic (Socialist) Party, if the victim is female, or black, or gay, or any combination of these, and you question their accusations against anyone, then you are "anti-this" or "something-phobic" and are therefore subject to being ridiculed and marginalized. As of the publication of this commentary, Smollett was refusing to meet with Chicago PD and has reportedly hired a "crisis management firm". Interesting.

The Smollett case, just as we saw with the lies hurled about during the confirmation hearings of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year, serves to illustrate that not only will people lie about others, they will lie about themselves regardless of the implications and potential outcomes. The end justifies the means. I don’t know what you can count on to really come out of all of this, but there’s one thing you better not hold your breath on, and that’s the media admitting they got it all wrong and apologizing to those of us who now can say ‘I told you so’.

Sidebar: Facebook was accused of censoring article s over the weekend that exposed the hoax.