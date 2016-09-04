Community Sets Up Memorial, Plans Candle Light Vigil for Teen Shooting Victims in Wichita Falls

The community is still trying to put the pieces together after a Friday afternoon shooting left one 13-year-old Wichita Falls girl dead and another seriously injured.

On September 2nd around 3:30, Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith were gunned down in an alley between Tower Dr and Kingston Dr while walking home from McNeil Middle School. Landavazo passed away as a result of the injuries and Smith was hospitalized.

In the wake of the incident, Wichita Falls citizens have already started to find ways to mourn the loss and rally together in support of the girls. On Saturday, a memorial was set up at the location of the shooting. Many people came out to leave flowers, write supportive messages, and remember the life of Lauren Landavazo.

Others have found more ways to try to help during the fallout of this tragic event. On Saturday, Sam's Club in Wichita Falls held a cookout They served burgers from noon to 5pm for donations which went to the families of the victims. As of now, Sams Club plans to do that again next Saturday. There is also a GoFundMe page set up for people to make donations to help Makayla Smith's family with her medical bills, and a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Lauren's funeral services.

A candle light vigil took place Sunday night outside of McNeil Middle School to show the community's support for the victims and come together as one in this time of mourning.

Multiple people have also donated to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers , raising the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved from it's initial $2500 to upwards of $9000.

For more information about Friday's tragic shooting and the latest updated information, see the original coverage at NewsTalk1290.com.