Complaint Filed Against Judge Who Forced Couple to Marry or Face Jail

The Freedom From Religion Foundation has filed an official complaint against Smith County Judge Randall Rogers on behalf of the young man he sentenced to get married or face jail time.

After getting into a fight with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, Josten Bundy was brought before Judge Rogers and was given the choice to marry his 19-year-old girlfriend within 30 days as a condition of probation or immediately report to jail for a 15-day sentence. For fear of losing his job, Bundy agreed to the probation agreement which also included writing Bible verses 25 times a day.

Citing Judge Rogers' actions as a violation of the First Amendment and the separation of Church and State, the Freedom From Religion Foundation filed an official complaint against Rogers on Thursday with the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct in Austin. Rogers has yet to respond to requests for comments on the complaint.